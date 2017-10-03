Aberdeen schoolchildren create 150-strong human chain to mark end of charity campaign

Schoolchildren have marked the final week of a charity campaign by creating a 150-strong human chain in a popular city park.

Ferryhill Primary pupils, winners of Friends of ANCHOR’s school design competition, descended on Duthie Park to visit their anchor sculpture Big Hero 20 for one last celebration.

The primary applied to take part in the project alongside 19 other schools, but won over a panel of judges with their innovative idea for the anchor – which is decorated with superhero masks.

A charity trail saw 20 decorated anchor sculptures placed across the region to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Friends of ANCHOR, which supports the Aberdeen and North Centre for Haematology, Oncology and Radiotherapy at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

And the Anchor Voyage initiative also aimed to highlight the charity’s biggest campaign yet to raise £1 million to help recruit a world-class oncology research team in the North-east.

Anchors can be found across the city, Stonehaven, Banchory, Inverurie, Ellon, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Orkney and Shetland.

The pupils’ celebration saw 150 youngsters – some wearing their personally created superhero masks – link arms to form a human chain in the shape of an anchor.

Ferryhill Primary teacher Nicola Smith said: “The pupils returned from the summer break with great stories of having visited many anchors throughout the North-east.

“Many talked about which ones they enjoyed and, of course, our own one was a huge favourite. They were so enthusiastic that we wanted to come up with another idea to get involved with the campaign before it came to an end this week.

“We worked with Friends of ANCHOR and the John Lawrie Group and thought we could impress with our strong community links by literally forming a large human chain. In addition, we wanted to attempt to form an anchor shape to represent the importance of coming together for a greater cause.”

John Lawrie Group operations director Dave Weston said: “As long-time supporters of Friends of ANCHOR, we felt this was an anniversary campaign for a worthwhile cause and one that is close to our hearts with family members receiving treatment in the ANCHOR Unit. It has been fantastic to see the amount of engagement around the Big Hero 20 anchor and we feel it’s been an incredible opportunity to raise awareness for a charity like Friends of ANCHOR that does so much in the lives of cancer patients.”

This event at Duthie Park represents the final stages of the campaign, with the mainland anchors being uplifted from the beginning of next week before they conclude their journey at the Homecoming Voyage at Marischal College from October 16-28.

Kirsten Horne, campaign officer for Friends of ANCHOR, said: “The Anchor Voyage has taken so many people on their own personal voyage. We have been overwhelmed with the messages of support and encouragement throughout the campaign period and we look forward to welcoming the public to see all 20 anchors together when they are showcased at Marischal Quad during the October holidays.”