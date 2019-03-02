Friends of ANCHOR sets down £19k for 3D cancer scanner for north-east patients

A charity has funded a state-of-the-art software upgrade as part of a bid to help those with breast cancer or suspected tumours.

Friends of ANCHOR has paid £19,000 for a software licence that allows a new type of advanced 3D scanning to be carried out.

The cutting-edge technology is in place at the breast symptomatic department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and will benefit around 250 patients a year.

The upgrade allows the existing mammography machine in the radiology department to carry out a relatively new, advanced type of mammography, called tomosynthesis-guided biopsy.

It makes biopsies more accurate and helps to improve cancer detection.

Dr Gerald Lip, consultant radiologist and clinical director for the North East Scotland Breast Screening Programme, applied to Friends of ANCHOR for the funding.

He said the results for the department have been marked since the upgrade was put in place in late last year.

Dr Lip said: “The 3D breast biopsy software upgrade we received thanks to Friends of ANCHOR has already started to benefit patient management.

“Some lesions are only seen using this method so the benefits are significant.”

The new software means X-rays show lesions and calcifications in the breast more clearly than with traditional methods, and the upgrade also allows for more accurate placement of surgical wires which are used to remove cancerous areas of tissue.

Dr Lip said: “Using up-to-date and cutting-edge technology is also a draw in bringing staff to NHS Grampian, who want to work with new systems.”

Former NHS breast consultant, retired oncologist Andy Hutcheon, is Friends of ANCHOR’s vice-chairman and trustee.

He said: “As a charity, we are delighted to be able to support the breast symptomatic services at ARI with the latest software now in use, thanks to funding from Friends of ANCHOR.”