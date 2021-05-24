‘An awful deed’: North-east MSP hits out after cars doused in petrol and set alight in Aberdeen

An MSP has branded an early hours incident which saw three men pour petrol over four cars before they caught fire in an Aberdeen street “an awful deed”.

North-east region Scottish Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden spoke out after police issued an appeal for information in the aftermath of the incident.

Four cars were targeted in St Clement Street at around 2am on Monday.

Three men were seen pouring petrol into the cars, two of which then caught fire.

Pictures from the scene show a police cordon in place on Monday lunchtime, with the burnt-out vehicles suffering serious fire damage inside. Paint work was melted and windows smashed during the blaze.

The vehicles targeted, believed to be a Nissan Note, Mazda 3, Vauxhall Meriva and Kia Sportage, were all placed behind the cordon while a police vehicle was parked nearby.

“A co-ordinated crime like this is entirely out of character for Aberdeen”

Mr Lumsden said: “This is an awful deed that could have had even more serious consequences.

“It has taken up significant fire service and police resources, at a time when those on the front line need it least.

“A co-ordinated crime like this is entirely out of character for Aberdeen.

“So someone will know something about it, and I urge them to come forward with information to help the investigation.”

Police appeal

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward, asking specifically for CCTV or video door bell footage that may be available.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie, from CID at Queen Street Police Station, said: “Three men were seen to exit a silver vehicle in the earlier hours of this morning and pour petrol into four cars in the street.

“Two of the cars caught fire but were quickly extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No one was hurt as a result.

“We are keen to trace the three men responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has a ring door bell or CCTV to get in touch, you may have captured something that may assist our enquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote the reference number 0204.