Amy McDonald performs for North-east school kids and offers advice ahead of Christmas show

Pop star Amy Macdonald delighted primary school pupils when she gave them advice on performing one of her songs at their Christmas show.

Children from Methlick Primary near Ellon reached out to the famous musician after choosing to sing This Christmas Day at their show this week.

The song, which was first released in 2017, describes how the singer felt when she lost her grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease, with all proceeds from the track going towards a charity supporting people diagnosed with the condition.

Pupils will perform the song at their Christmas show today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Teacher Stephanie Deans said: “The theme of this year’s show is ‘What Christmas Means to Me’ and when we were brainstorming ideas Amy’s song seemed like an obvious choice because it is really meaningful.

“Not everyone is lucky enough to be happy and healthy at Christmas and we wanted to raise awareness of that.”

Stephanie was granted permission to use Amy’s song earlier in the month when she tweeted the star asking for a backing track.

Amy’s reply read: “Sorry, I don’t have an instrumental version that I can share right now.

“It shouldn’t be that difficult for most musicians to play.

“If all else fails just sing it over the normal version.”

The songstress then replied again to wish the pupils luck, adding: “I’m glad you’re all sorted, all the best to the kids.”

Stephanie said: “The kids were all really excited when she replied and we had the tweet put on the big screen.”