Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Codona’s accused of ‘blatant exploitation’ after appeal for volunteers to staff events

By Jamie Hall
06/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 06/09/2021, 6:01 pm
Actor Brian Maitland accused Codona's of contributing to a "drain on talent".
Actor Brian Maitland accused Codona's of contributing to a "drain on talent".

Aberdeen’s popular Codona’s amusement park has been accused of “blatant exploitation” after appealing for volunteers to help staff events.

Last week Codona’s asked members of the public to come forward to serve as “scarers” for its Carnevil programme for Halloween next month.

The park promoted the opportunity on its social media channels, offering free food and drink and £150 worth of vouchers to use on its activities.

However, the appeal attracted criticism from actors who accused park bosses of “exploiting” those who fill the roles and of contributing to a “drain on talent”.

Companies ‘looking for extra profit’

Brian Maitland, an actor who began his career in the city before leaving to find work, said young performers are forced to leave Aberdeen because there are so few paid opportunities.

“Opportunities for performers are so scarce in the north-east and those that do exist are like this,” he said.

“Companies are looking for extra profit by not paying people. It is things like this which lead to a drain on talent in the north-east.

“For performers that do this for a living it is an insult, but for regular people it is blatant exploitation.

“Performers are having to leave Aberdeen and move to Glasgow, Edinburgh or London because it is always like this. All the work is unpaid which means you have no chance.”

Codona’s ‘procedures adhered to’

Codona’s insisted those involved “are not professional performers or actors” and said its “procedures are being adhered to”.

“We have operated our Carnevil attraction for the past five years,” a spokesman for the park said.

“Each year we create a Halloween walk-through that adds to the overall atmosphere and fun of the event.

“Each year we have invited Halloween or haunted attraction enthusiasts to be part of the event as scarers. It is great fun and has been a great experience for everyone involved.”

Earlier this year Codona’s found itself at the centre of controversy when it was named on a list of Scottish employers which had failed to pay its staff the minimum wage.

A probe by HMRC found it owed more than £1,318 to 90 workers between March and November 2017.

Speaking at the time, a spokesman described the underpayment to affected employees, which equated to about £14 each, as an “honest mistake” relating to staff t-shirts.