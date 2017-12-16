Amount of North-east people claiming jobseeker’s allowance drops

Things are looking up for jobseekers in the North-east, with a reduction in the number of people claiming benefits and looking for work.

New figures released by Jobcentre Plus in Aberdeen show that the number of people claiming jobseeker’s allowance or Universal Credit and looking for work in November have decreased compared with the month before.

The figures show that those out of work and claiming benefits in Aberdeen in November was 3,160.

Of those, 520 claimants looking for work were in the 18-24 age bracket.

In the city, this is a reduction of 10% overall and a reduction of 5% in the number of young people.

In Aberdeenshire, there are 1,965 people claiming those benefits and seeking employment, with 405 between 18 and 25.

This is a reduction of 17% overall and 18% in young people.

Aberdeen Jobcentre Plus manager Lynne Kidd said: “Looking at other months it’s reducing.

“With the recent times and the downturn in oil and gas, having a look at previous months, it’s reducing again.

“Obviously with all these reductions it is clearly going in the right direction.”

She added: “Home bargains is opening a store on December 21 in Bridge of Don.

“They are recruiting for 30 staff, and interviews have already started.”

There are further opportunities for people seeking work in the North-east.

These include a new bar which will be opening in Marischal Square at the end of February, which is expected to recruit around 40 members of staff.

Lynne added: “The company are having two open days and one of those days they are going to be advertising to Jobcentre Plus customers only.”

In recent months, they have helped to host events and fill vacancies, including a recent one last month, which saw 1,171 jobseekers attend an event where 33 employers were present.