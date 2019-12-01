American school pupils get lesson on north-east port

Pupils from an American school have been learning about a north-east harbour thanks to a new transatlantic link.

Storytellers from Stonehaven have been telling youngsters from the iAcademy at Athens Elementary School, Alabama, about the history of the port.

The project was made possible thanks to a video link-up and was part of a recent twinning arrangement between the two communities.

The Old Pier Cafe hosted the event with a fisherman, a restauranteur and a Royal Archer who looks after the Queen.

Phil Mills-Bishop, chairman of Stonehaven and north-east Scotland twinning group, was one of four people taking part in the event.

He said the event covered all manner of topics.

Mr Mills-Bishop said: “The transmission went very well and three classes from Elementary School iAcademy in Athens, Alabama, aged eight to nine years old participated with their teachers.

“Ian Balgowan, a Stonehaven fisherman, told them not just about catching prawns but how he once caught a shark.

“Dominique, chef and owner of the cafe, also chatted with the kids and promised to cook a favourite Alabamian dish of catfish if they ever came over to Scotland on holiday.

“I took my part in the storytelling with the origins of the Tolbooth on the harbour, which was built in 1575, and how it was used after 1600 as a local court.

“Richard Holman-Baird answered questions from the kids about our Queen as he is a member of the Royal Company of Archers, the Queen’s personal bodyguard.”

The date is yet to be set for the next event with the school in America’s deep south, although plans have been made about the topics being covered.

It will be led by Professor Marjory Harper of Aberdeen University, a leading expert on Scottish migration.