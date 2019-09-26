American neonatal expert jets into Aberdeen to share advice on how to care for critically ill babies

An international neonatal expert has been working with maternity staff teaching them techniques to help care for critically ill babies.

Mary Coughlin has been working on the Quantum Caring Project with staff at the neonatal unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Ms Coughlin, from Boston in the US, has spent 15 weeks at the unit showing nurses the best practices for comforting and caring for premature and sick infants.

Techniques include giving parents the opportunity to be more involved with care.

Parents and carers can now help with certain procedures carried out in the ward, such as assisting medics inserting feeding tubes.

She has also been demonstrating how to use a pain chart to help reduce levels of distress.

More than half the infant patients have had their pain scores documented while being cared for in the unit.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Coughlin said: “The main point of this is so the babies do not feel as much distress. This is a learning curve and it has just been amazing.

“I am over the moon with the result – they are such a dynamic and empowering group of staff.”

The expert’s visit was funded by the Friends of the Neonatal Unit charity which is part of the ARCHIE Foundation.

Nicole Bauwens, nurse manager for the unit, said: “One nurse in the unit mentioned when we were having a debrief yesterday that the babies don’t cry anymore.

“That in a nutshell shows that we have achieved what we set out to achieve.

“The trauma is less because babies are being more comforted in a way that is more effective.”