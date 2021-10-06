Ambulance vandalism in Aberdeen sparks police appeal

Police in the north-east are appealing for information after an ambulance was vandalised in Aberdeen.

The ambulance was parked at Kittybrewster Square on September 28 when it was damaged by vandals.

The incident is believed to have occurred between midnight and 12:30am.

Police in #Aberdeen are appealing for info following a vandalism to an ambulance at Kittybrewster Sq, Aberdeen on Tues 28 Sep btwn midnight and 00.30am. Any info to police via 101 quoting reference 0132 of 28/09/2021. pic.twitter.com/dJaclA4yIf — Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) October 6, 2021

Officers are calling on local residents with information to get in touch to assist with their inquiries.

Information can be relayed to the police by calling 101.