Ambulance staff assaulted more than 200 times in six years

More than 200 assaults have been made against ambulance staff across the north region over the past six years, new figures have revealed.

There were 208 attacks on medics covering emergencies in the region between 2013 and 2019.

The figures, released under Freedom of Information, show a peak in 2017 when there were 39 attacks against ambulance staff.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “Attacking any member of the emergency services is despicable.

“These people are working to protect the public in high-risk situations where every second counts. That is especially true in areas with a large rural population.”

Mr Duguid also claimed it is “important to note” the SNP Government has “pushed a presumption” against sentences of less than 12 months for crimes.

He said: “That means attacking paramedics may not now even be considered for a jail term.”

A total of 1,889 assaults were recorded in the same period across Scotland.

The north region is one of four regional divisions which cover Scotland and includes Grampian, the Highlands and Islands.

There were 262 attacks against medics in the east central region, which covers Tayside, Forth Valley and Fife, and 339 in the south east, which covers Lothian and Borders.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Our staff should not have to fear for their safety when treating patients and keeping them safe is of paramount importance to us.

“We have a range of measures in place to protect staff – areas where staff have faced violence or threatening behaviour are flagged to our crews who can request additional support.

“Staff are trained in managing aggression and assessing risk, enabling them to better judge when they need to wait for police support or additional ambulance crews.”

Scottish Government was approached for comment.