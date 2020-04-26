Ambulance service thanks Aberdeen girl for raising funds through crisis

The Scottish Ambulance Service has thanked a young girl who is raising funds for the organisation during the pandemic.

Frankie Tuckwell, aged 8, from Aberdeen, is running 100km over three weeks to support paramedics through lockdown.

Each day she will run just under 5k to meet her target.

Euan Esslemont, head of ambulance services for Grampian, said: “This is a fantastic effort by Frankie and we are very grateful for her incredible efforts during these challenging times.

“As soon as it is safe to do so, we would be more than happy to welcome Frankie to the Aberdeen station to meet our hardworking staff and get shown around.”

To donate to Frankie’s fundraiser in aid of the Scottish Ambulance Service, visit bit.ly/3bvY0ZT

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day