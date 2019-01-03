Ambulance called to HMP Grampian 85 times since 2016

Ambulances have been called to the north-east’s superjail 85 times in the past three years, new figures reveal.

Figures show paramedics responded to 999 calls from HMP Grampian 85 times since 2016.

They were called out 35 times in 2016, and 25 in both 2017 and 18.

Statistics obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show that Scotland’s 15 jails and youth detention centres had call outs on 2,049 occasions since 2016.

The research states 319 of these were dealt with as “immediate life-threatening” situations.

Barlinnie prison in Glasgow received the most call-outs, with 363 incidents in almost three years, followed by HMP Edinburgh with 300.

While the Polmont facility, which houses 16-21-year-old offenders, was forced to summon an ambulance on 88 occasions, including for 15 life-threatening situations.

Scotland’s only female facility, Cornton Vale, had 65 ambulance visits over the time period identified.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “Prisons need to be absolutely secure and safe environments for both inmates and staff.

“It would be unrealistic to expect there to be no incidents, but it’s extremely worrying to discover that ambulances are having to attend 999 calls on such a regular basis.

“Many of these are considered life-threatening matters, so it’s clear security needs to improve inside Scotland’s jails.

“Paramedics are under enough pressure without having to make these trips into Scotland’s prison estate.”

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said it had its own medical staff on premises to deal with all but the most serious needs.

An SPS spokesman said: “We will contact the blue light services if requested for medical purposes or other reasons.”