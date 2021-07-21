Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Ambulance blocked from reaching casualty at popular Aberdeenshire spot by ‘inconsiderate’ drivers

By Donna MacAllister
21/07/2021, 7:33 pm Updated: 21/07/2021, 8:23 pm
Inconsiderate drivers parked on the roadside verges blocking entry to the ambulance.
Inconsiderate drivers parked on the roadside verges blocking entry to the ambulance.

An ambulance was blocked from reaching a casualty at a popular beauty spot by “inconsiderate” drivers.

Medics only managed to reach the individual at St Cyrus Nature Reserve in Aberdeenshire “by luck” police said.

An ambulance came in response to an emergency call at the beach but struggled to gain access because many cars were parked along the verges.

The drivers of the vehicles could have found themselves prosecuted had the ambulance been unable to gain access.

Officers from the Kincardine and Mearns Community Policing Team have been working with Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Services conducting patrols at “hot spot” sites.

They include St Cyrus Nature Reserve, Drum Castle Estate and Stonehaven Harbour.

Verges are no-go areas

Aberdeenshire Ranger Service said: “We appreciate the vast majority of motorists to our countryside and coastline park responsibly and heed the signage which has been installed at known hotspots to keep everyone safe.

“However, a small minority are very inconsiderate in their approach and the incident at St Cyrus could have had very serious consequences had the ambulance not been able to get through.

“We would remind visitors not to park on verges, across access points or on private property.

“We understand that people will want to visit some of the more well-known attractions, but we have so many wonderful areas of countryside and coastline in Aberdeenshire that it’s not worth risking our health or impacting on an area when it has clearly become too crowded.

“So please have a back-up plan – if an area feels too busy or the car park is full, move to your Plan B site.”