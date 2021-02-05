Ambitious plans to revive Aberdeen’s historic Wallace Tower back on track

Ambitious plans to turn an Aberdeen monument into a community facility are back on track, the Evening Express can reveal.

Wallace Tower, which was moved to Tillydrone Road from the city centre more than half a century ago, has lain derelict for many years.

In 2015, the Tillydrone Community Development Trust announced plans to turn it into a community hub, complete with a cafe and office space.

Planning permission was granted, but the group was forced to abandon its efforts as it ceased its operations from 2016.

However, the trust has now been restarted – and the plans for the tower have been revived alongside it.

Chairman Colin McFadyen said: “The aims of the trust as a whole are to work towards projects that will redevelop the area and give people pride in it, and encourage people back into the surrounding facilities.

“This project ticks all those boxes. We hope it will be beneficial for the city as a whole, because it’s not just for the community in Tillydrone – it’s something everyone can enjoy.

“This is going to be a fairly major development. It contributes very positively to the regeneration of Tillydrone.

“It also retains Wallace Tower, which when we last checked was one of only five mediaeval houses remaining in Aberdeen. That means it’s particularly important as a structure.

“We want to do all we can to keep these buildings alive and keep them going.”

As part of the plans Wallace Tower – also called Benholm’s Lodge by some – will feature a cafe open to visitors to Seaton Park, while office space will be rented out to small businesses and startups.

Another phase of the project, which in its entirety will be called Benholm’s Gateway, is also in the works and includes a sensory garden at the tower – giving people of all abilities the chance to enjoy the facilities.

The trust is also running a public engagement campaign as part of the plans, and will launch a new website in the coming weeks.

Committee member Jenna Conn, who is leading the engagement drive, said: “Because of the current restrictions we have been limited in what we have been able to do. However, we’ve been active on our Facebook page and we are using that to make sure we are engaging with the public.

“We also received funding from Union Square, which has allowed us to set up a new website and we want to express our gratitude to them.

“Going forward, we will use that to keep people updated on how the project is progressing and outline our vision for what we want to achieve.”

As part of its bid to revive the proposals and drive the regeneration of Tillydrone, the trust wants members of the public to get involved by becoming members.

Colin said: “Free membership is something the trust had before and it’s something we are carrying on.

“We are looking for volunteers who are able to take a hands-on approach because we will need help with things like applications for funding and managing services.

“We appreciate not everyone can do that, and not everyone who has a keen interest in the project will be able to devote a lot of time, so we still want those people to become members and to feel like they can have a say.”

Local councillor Ross Grant, a former chairman of the trust, said: “Benholm’s Gateway will be inclusive and will be tailored to making that area of Seaton Park as welcoming as possible.

“The hope is this becomes a space which will be attractive not just to people who live here, but to people who want to come from outside too.

“This is a project which will enable people to come for the day and use the facilities on offer.”

For more information on how to become a member, email tillydronecdt@gmail.com