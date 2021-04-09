Ambitious plans revealed for continental-style indoor market in Aberdeen

Ambitious plans have been revealed for a permanent, continental-style indoor market in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Multicultural Centre (AMC) is sounding out support and talks are understood to be at a very early stage with the owners of two unnamed city-centre locations.

It is understood each could eventually house 100 businesses and producers for a “modest” rent.

The market would showcase all manner of local food producers and a multi-ethnic array of foods, which would be sustainable to involve young people and making shopping more environmentally friendly.

Last night, David McGrath, leading the feasibility study for AMC, said the group had a “50/50 chance of pulling this off” within a year.

Mr McGrath said: “We are all encouraged to buy locally but it’s actually very difficult to find local produce.

“There are a handful of websites with at best 30-40 producers. We have a list of 300, which is not yet complete.

“The thing that occurs to me is, we are encouraging more production but not developing distribution channels.

“The idea is to create an indoor, weekly, regular, dependable street market – which needs to be covered due to the weather.

“We have potentially two city-centre sites – we can’t go public on them yet – but if we can pull it off it would be pretty spectacular.

“It would be run by a young and dynamic team as we have to create opportunities like this. Young people are getting a very raw deal currently.”

Early responses to the AMC’s feasibility study have shown a “very strong pull” towards making Aberdeen’s multi-ethnic food and drink more accessible, unearthing items such as African herbs and spices many would not know are which are produced in the north-east.

© Shutterstock / posztos

AMC manager Ahashan Habib said: “We really feel Aberdeen is missing out by not having a regular market, so need support to make this a success and bring people and life back to the city centre.”

He emphasised the “awesome” green credentials of the plans, which could reduce the use of unnecessary packaging as well as the distance food and drink needs to travel to reach our plates.

Hard and fast rules on how local the traders would need to be – whether from the north-east or the whole of Scotland – will also be determined on the back of the feedback.

It follows a painful 12 months for small and independent traders in the Granite City, hit by the news the city’s existing indoor market would be demolished and then learning it would close early as its operator went into administration.

© Shutterstock / Tupungato

AMC’s plan, more in line with markets found on the continent, would be to open to the public every weekend with wholesale services to north-east hospitality operators through the week.

As a charity, board members are hopeful any new venture would benefit from business rates relief, to be passed on to traders.

And those behind it hope to have a close relationship with another beacon of light for start-up hospitality firms – the Staxx box market whose creators are looking at city-centre sites, including Shiprow.

Mr McGrath, 64, believes the indoor market could complement the proposed shipping container food and drink venue – and that its vendors would use traders as their suppliers.

Last night City centre councillor Ryan Houghton said the city authority was “all ears” on how it could help to deliver the new market.

The administration’s business manager said: “It’s fantastic to see local initiatives being driven by organisations and we look forward to seeing detailed proposals.

“Plans such as these are going to be crucial in the Covid recovery and I know people across Aberdeen will be looking to support local businesses.

“Finding new ways to do that will be extremely welcome.”

Views can be put to AMC on the proposals at www.bit.ly/2Q5bwhh