Amber warning as Storm Alex set to bring heavy rain to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Storm Alex is due to batter the north-east this weekend, with the Met Office now issuing an amber warning for the region and SEPA raising awareness of a potential flooding risk.

The new warning will be in place from 6pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday, with the east coast of Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city included.

The river and surface water flood risk, meanwhile, is medium for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and low for Moray through the entirety of Saturday and Sunday.

A yellow warning for heavy rain is also in place from 3am tomorrow until noon on Sunday.

Storm Alex, which was named by French forecasters, is expected to cause “heavy and persistent rain throughout Saturday and into mid-Sunday across eastern Scotland”.

Between 40-70mm (1.5-2.7ins) of rain are expected to fall in most areas, with 120mm (4.7ins) possible over high ground.

According to the Met Office, the amber warning means homes and businesses “are likely to be flooded” with damage to buildings possible.

Some rural communities may be cut off by flooding with power cuts “likely”

A “danger to life” warning is included in the alert for fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Disruption to both road and rail networks are expected.

The Met Office said: “An area of rain is expected to move into Scotland from the east on Saturday morning and persist through to Sunday before clearing westwards.

“This is likely to bring widely 40-70 mm of rain to this area with over 120 mm possible over the high ground.”

In its flood risk warning, SEPA said: “Significant impacts are likely across

parts of north-east Scotland, and possible in the far north.

“Minor impacts could also occur in other areas. Minor coastal impacts from wave and spray overtopping are also possible.”