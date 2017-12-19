Amber flood alert issued for part of North-east

An amber flood alert has been issued for part of the North-east.

The alert, issued by SEPA, is in effect now and in force until further notice.

It covers the area around Findhorn, Nairn, Elgin, Moray and Speyside.

Water levels are expected to rise tonight due to snowfall melt and rainfall.

Low-lying land and some roads may be affected.

SEPA are urging people in the area to “remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188