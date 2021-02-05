Amber alert weather conditions cause trouble for travel in north-east

Snow and heavy rain are causing issues for people making essential journeys across the north-east.

The adverse conditions come as a Met Office amber warning for snow comes into effect for a significant portion of Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The rest of the mainland, aside from some of the west and far north coasts, has been issued with a yellow weather warning.

Environmental agency Sepa has issued a flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, saying the heaviest rain is in the south of the area, and police are advising drivers to take care on the A96 between Inverurie and Aberdeen due to standing water on the road.

Road management body Bear Scotland has said a significant amount of rain falling in the vicinity of the A9, A90, A92 and M90 means they are all being affected by surface water.

The A956 at Bridge of Don had a total of 26.4mm of rainfall in 24 hours, as of 3.30am.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A920 between Huntly and Dufftown, where there are reports of a vehicle having been stuck due to snowdrifts in excess of a metre.

Stagecoach has made a number of alterations to its services in the north-east, with the 442 from Insch to Alford not operating, the 220/X20 from Alford to Aberdeen running with a 20 minute delay, and the 201 from Braemar to Aberdeen only operating between the city and Ballater.

Last night, pictures on Twitter showed the A93 between Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar buried under enough snow to almost cover the roadside poles.

The road is impassable, with snow gates closed at either end.