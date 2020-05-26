Video: Ambassador of the Aberdeen trade union movement celebrates his 93rd birthday

A long-standing Aberdeen Trades Union Council delegate and former councillor celebrated his 93rd birthday with a live music performance outside his sheltered housing complex.

Ron Webster, a former delegate and activist within Aberdeen, Scotland and internationally, could not celebrate with his family yesterday due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

However they instead arranged a local musician to play 60s music outside his sheltered housing complex at Coronation Court in Peterculter.

The musician, Ernie Booth, performed in the car park to adhere to social distancing guidelines, allowing other residents to watch from their windows.

Ron’s daughter Heather Macpherson, from Westhill, organised the event to not only celebrate her father’s birthday, but also thank the hard work of the staff at Coronation Court.

Heather said: “I arranged for Ernie to perform a one-hour set for both my dad and the other residents.

“It was a fantastic surprise for everyone. A lot of the residents, who have been stuck in their housing during the virus, could be seen singing and dancing by their windows throughout the performance.

“My dad had no idea that this was planned, so he was delighted.”

Ron was a labour councillor for 22 years, and represented Scottish Trades Councils for more than 20 years on the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and General Council serving both as vice president and president.

It was in this role as STUC vice president in 1989 that he had the opportunity of meeting Fidel Castro, a Cuban communist revolutionary politician and nationalist, on a visit to Cuba.

Ron has three children, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He has spent the past three years residing at Coronation Court and admitted the performance was a “big shock”.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was taken outside to see and hear Ernie – from a two-metre distance. I think the other residents enjoyed it just as much as I did.

“The weather was on our side yesterday and it made for an even better morning.”

Heather added: “We’d all like to say a big thank you to Ernie for taking the time to perform to all the residents, as well as the staff at the sheltered housing.

“They do a tremendous job at taking care of everyone day in and day out.”