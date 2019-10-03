Amazing Oor Wullie donated to Aberdeen mental health facility

Scotland’s favourite comic character has taken up residence at a newly-refurbished mental health facility in Aberdeen.

Amazing Oor Wullie – which featured on the Big Bucket Trail in aid of children’s hospital charities – was donated to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) unit by Wood plc.

The company bought the sculpture for £15,500 – the highest amount paid for any sculpture.

Tony Dinozzi, group head of M&A at Wood said: “Wood has a close relationship with the Archie Foundation, having raised £250,000 for the charity over the last five years.

“We are delighted to continue supporting services for children and young people in Aberdeen with the donation of the Amazing Oor Wullie clown statue to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAHMS).

“We unveiled the statue at the opening of the new CAHMS unit on 2 October. I hope that the statue will bring a moment of joy to everyone who enters the CAMHS unit.”