Amazing grandmother completes wing walk for north-east school

Wyn Barber faced her biggest challenge to date – one she has been keen to do for 35 years.

Originally from Aberdeen, the retired auctioneer has lived in Derbyshire for the past 32 years.

During a trip north to visit family in May, Mrs Barber went to see her cousin who’s great-grandsons both attend Orchard Brae School.

The grandmother, who turns 70 on July 9, wanted to raise funds for the special education school after hearing about how much it means to her family.

It was then that she decided to finally face the challenge she had been longing to do for the past 35 years and booked the wing walk.

She said: “I don’t think I would do these types of things purely for fun, I’ve got to have a commitment or another reason to do something that will benefit somebody else before I take on these challenges.

“It was something I had always wanted to do, I was 35 when I first saw a proper display team doing it and I thought ‘I would love to do that’.

“I don’t really know why I take on challenges that push me when I can’t even go on a rollercoaster at the fair, it just totally freaks me out.”

She “disappeared into the clouds”

On Sunday, July 4, Mrs Barber climbed up onto the plane without a ladder and was strapped on tightly before ascending around 3,000 feet into the air.

The flight had been delayed by hours and the weather was stormy, but she was determined to go ahead with her wing walk.

She explained: “While I was up there the rain came on and it was like having ice needles thrown in your face, I thought my lips feel as though they’re going to bruise.

“After I landed and came down there was a big flash of lighting in the distance behind where we’d just come from.”

Her family were all supporting her from the ground and later told the grandmother that she “disappeared into the clouds”.

The biplane travelled around 100 miles an hour and Mrs Barber explained that she had to remain on her tiptoes throughout because her legs were too short to put her feet firmly on the aircraft.

She said: “It was amazing, it was a very mixed feeling of total exhilaration and a little part terrifying as well.”

Her daughter, Beke Pemberton, watched her mum in awe as she completed the wing walk in the middle of a thunderstorm.

“She was amazing,” She said, “we all think she is amazing doing this especially when she will be 70 on Friday.

“Hopefully it will raise some money for this school which is so important.”

Orchard Brae School

Mrs Barber grew up in Aberdeen, and worked at the papermills in Stoneywood before moving to Derbyshire.

She has almost raised £600 so far for Friends of Orchard Brae, which she feels ecstatic about knowing that the money will help children with additional support needs enjoy their education.

Although she has fundraised for charity since retiring raising money for an Aberdeen cause and doing something for her hometown meant a great deal to her.

“To do it for Orchard Brae School felt very special, unfortunately because my cousin’s great-grandsons need the special support and help.”

She added: “It’s through them and children like them that push themselves to their maximum to do things that other kids take for granted and to be able to help them and get some special equipment for their school or whatever the money will go towards just really feels good.”