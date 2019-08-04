Amazing Grace in the running for milestone at Great Aberdeen Run

For one talented north-east runner the Great Aberdeen Run will mark another key milestone in her athletics career.

Aberdeen-born Grace Whelan grew up in Fochabers and only returned to the city last year when she began her BSc in immunology and pharmacology at Aberdeen University.

She is gearing up to take part in the Simply Health Great Aberdeen Run on August 25.

The 18-year-old, who was awarded a four-year Quita Shivas athletics scholarship to help fund her studies, said: “I’ll be running wearing the number 1495 as a tribute to the university.

“I’m very grateful to have been chosen and wearing the number 1495 – the year of the university’s foundation – is my way of saying thanks.”

Grace – who has five sisters, including a twin – already has a formidable number of podium places under her belt and has been competing since she joined Moray Road Runners as an eight-year-old.

Since then she has represented Scotland seven times — and has clocked up numerous achievements closer to home.

Grace also won the British under-17 Mountain Running Championships in 2016, aged 15, as well as two Scottish hill running titles.

Her real breakthrough on the track came in 2017 when she came second in the Scottish Schools 1,500m.

In the same year, she represented Scotland in the World Youth Cup in Italy, at the Junior Home International in Scotland and at a schools international cross-country meet in Wales.

She went on to represent Scotland in the 2017 schools international in Ireland before winning bronze in the 1,500m during the Scottish track nationals later in the season.

Last year saw Grace represent the Scottish Universities’ team in cross-country for the first time, as well as winning two North District cross-country titles.

She said: “I’m hoping to break my 10k personal best in the Great Aberdeen Run — it’s currently 40 minutes 52 seconds, set a few years ago.”

Grace has only been doing local events this year as she rebuilds her fitness after a knee injury.

She said: “I’ve done a few 3ks and 5ks on the road. along with some longer off-road races as part of my training, and I’ve also got a few 800m and 1,500m track events coming up.”

Her training includes strength and conditioning and gym work as well as swimming.

Grace is not the only runner in her family. Sisters Niamh, 16, Harriet, 14, Connie, 12, and nine-year-old Alex have all followed her lead and are Moray Road Runners members.

The Great Aberdeen Run event includes a family run open to everyone over the age of three, as well as the 10k and half-marathon.

Runners will take in the sights of Union Street out to the coast where they can enjoy views across the North Sea.

There will be bands playing at the event along with members of the public cheering on participants along the route.

Making a Gold Wave

Grace is running the Great Aberdeen Run as part of the University of Aberdeen’s Gold Wave.

She will be joined by around 90 students, staff, alumni and ASV members who have signed up to be in the wave.

Staff and students at the University’s Qatar campus will also get involved by taking to the treadmill on August 25, running alongside their colleagues in Aberdeen to complete the route, which passes through the Old Aberdeen campus.

Aberdeen is the first Scottish university to be given its own wave by the organisers of the Great Run series.