‘Amazing’ effort earns north-east pupil honorary status

A north-east school pupil has achieved a coveted status by reading more than 1.9 million words in books since the start of the year.

Harry Bruce, a primary six pupil at Johnshaven School, achieved “honorary reader” status on the Accelerated Reader computer program since his target was set in January.

The software helps teachers manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice.

Pupils pick a book at their own level and read it at their own pace. When finished, they take a short quiz on the computer to test themselves on whether they have a good understanding of the text.

Harry, 10, worked through each level and has now achieved the highest possible level.

Johnshaven School head teacher Karen Johnstone said: “Harry is generally a child who is exceeding expectations anyway.

“He started on the Accelerated Reader programme quite high up and has managed to systematically work through all the targets to reach honorary reader status.

“Harry has been relentlessly working towards that target and was so excited about it that he did the final quiz at 7.30 in the morning.

“He had to read more than 1.9 million words to achieve that target, which was set in January.

“He had to read around a dozen texts and they had to be at a specific level and a specific thickness.”

Harry was presented with a certificate for his efforts by his head teacher, who delivered it to his door.

Karen added: “We have to celebrate as best as we can because we can’t be there with Harry.

“The determination is amazing, especially when we could easily fall out of routine and structure at such a difficult time.

“One of the school values is determination, and I think Harry is a perfect example of someone who reflects that determination.”

Harry’s mum, Fiona, of Johnshaven, said she was “very proud” of her son for reaching the milestone.

The 42-year-old said: “He’s done really well and I’m very proud of him. He’s always enjoyed reading and we’ve always read to him in the evening since he was really young.”

She added: “He’s now broken the two-million word mark and he just wants to keep reading. Reading is so important for kids.It gives kids a whole grasp of vocabulary and spelling.”