‘Amazing’ day care service at Aberdeen school

Staff from an Aberdeen childcare centre are “amazing” and “enthusiastic”, parents have told inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited St Margaret’s School for Girls After School Care service on Albyn Place, Aberdeen, on October 8 and have now published their report.

The service can look after up to 24 children and was rated “very good” for the quality of the environment – the second-best of six possible ratings – and “good” for staffing – the third-best rating.

One parent told inspectors: “Staff are truly amazing, caring and approachable, ensuring all kids feel welcomed and included.”

Another said: “Staff are very good with the children – enthusiastic, kind, caring and professional.”

Inspectors said: “Staff provided a welcoming, inclusive and relaxed atmosphere. They developed trusting and loving relationships with the children.”