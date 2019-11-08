Amateur football club’s Aberdeen pitch wrecked by vandals

An amateur football club has hit out at “mindless” vandals who wrecked its home pitch.

Kincorth AFC’s squad have put hundreds of hours of work into preparing and maintaining the playing surface on the field.

But earlier this week, they discovered their efforts had been left in tatters, with tyre tracks and burnt-out debris covering areas of the land.

Chairman Kris Harris said everyone connected to the club had been left disappointed by the incident, and criticised those responsible.

But he insisted work was already under way to repair the damage at Kincorth Field.

He said: “It is disappointing and a real setback to our great progress.

“The acts are mindless and the culprits have little awareness of the wider impact this has on the community.

“It comes at a bad time, as our efforts are currently focused on securing sponsorship for storage containers and changing facilities on the site, which will be a catalyst for future plans to bring youth football and other sporting activities back into the area.

“Within a few hours, we had a team inspecting the pitch to remove debris and make any possible repairs, again at our own cost.

“This may force us to play our home games elsewhere for a few weeks but I’m confident we’ll overcome these challenges with the recent support shown to the club.”

Kincorth AFC, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, is one of the most successful teams in the history of the Aberdeen Amateur Football Association (Aafa).

After narrowly avoiding relegation and extinction last season, when they were forced to play at Tullos, a new committee was formed and sponsor- ship agreements put in place with a number of local businesses.

The committee secured a let to return the club to Kincorth and the pitch where it historically played, and a charity match in the summer attracted more than 400 people.

A total of 25 new players have also been brought in, and the club has started the new campaign with 21 consecutive wins.

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Alex Nicoll said: “It’s very, very disappointing that someone has done this given the club have taken such time and effort to restore the pitch.

“They have given it to the community as a facility for everyone to use at their own cost.

“The club has historically played at the pitch and they have invested a fair bit of time, effort and money into getting it into a good state of repair.”