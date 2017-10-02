Amateur athletes in running for top awards

A national recreational running network has announced the shortlist for this year’s awards and several leaders from the North-east have made the cut.

JogScotland drew up the shortlist from 276 nominations across four categories – Group of the Year, Achiever of the Year, Leader of the Year and SAMH Mental Wellbeing Award.

Pauline Irvine, of Aberdeen, has been nominated for Leader of The Year for her work in leading the Nuffield, Queen’s Cross and Airyhall running groups.

Similarly, Jenni Rees-Jenkins, a group member from JogScotland Kintore, has also been nominated for the SAMH Mental Wellbeing Award.

Despite battling chronic tiredness and depression, Jenni has not only lost five stone in weight but is now a regular on the ultra-marathon scene.

The awards will be presented as part of the JogScotland and Scottish Athletics Annual Awards Dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, on Saturday, November 4.

Head of development Colin Hutchison said: “Huge congratulations to everyone shortlisted and indeed to all those who were nominated. Every single nomination we received carried a wonderful story demonstrating how JogScotland members, leaders and groups have changed lives for the better this year.”