Almost as many north-east Covid-19 cases in first THREE DAYS of August as ALL of July

There have been almost as many north-east cases in the first three days of August as there were in the entirety of July, according to the latest Covid-19 figures.

During today’s briefing, the First Minister provisionally said a further 11 cases had been confirmed in the north-east.

That means there will have been 30 new coronavirus cases in NHS Grampian since Saturday.

This compares to a total of 32 new cases in the whole of July.

Yesterday’s spike of 13 new cases is the highest daily increase since May, outside of the addition of data from roadside testing centres across Scotland.

Of those eight were in Aberdeen and five from Aberdeenshire.

Today Nicola Sturgeon said pictures of Aberdeen groups gathering “made her want to cry”.

She said: “I’ve seen pictures on social media, over this weekend, that – not to put too fine a point on it – made me want to cry looking at them.

“I know what a hard slog it is every single day right now to keep this virus under control.

“It’s a hard slog right here in the Scottish Government but even more so people working in test and protect and in our local public health teams.”

She added that businesses were also going through the same “hard slog”.

“But every time one person, throws caution to the wind and flouts the rules, there reality is they put all of us at risk and make the job of everyone working to try and control this virus that much harder.”

It comes after 13 Covid-19 cases were linked to one Aberdeen bar.

The boss of the Hawthorn Bar on Holburn Street today told of his sadness – and urged customers to support them.

NHS Grampian is working closely with environmental health staff at Aberdeen City Council as part of their investigation into the incident.

The Hawthorn Bar – after a deep clean and “defogging” – has been allowed to reopen and there has been no indication of any deficiency in its practices to date.

The First Minister thanked the Hawthorn Bar for “acting swiftly” and for co-operating fully with the guidance and procedures to contain the cluster.

She added: “An incident management team lead by NHS Grampian met over the weekend and is working with the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland and local environmental health teams to help trace contacts and insect premises – and do everything necessary possible to minimise transmission.”