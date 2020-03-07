Almost a third of Aberdeen schoolchildren need support

Nearly a third of children attending schools in Aberdeen have some form of additional support needs, a new report to councillors has revealed.

The document, which will go before the city’s educational operational delivery committee next week, shows around 32% of children need additional care.

These include children with autism, speech or language disorders and behavioural needs.

However, children whose first language is not English and those with family issues are also included in the figures.

The statistics have been revealed after the local authority appointed a programme manager to coordinate improvements to education programmes in the city.

A working group, consisting of educational leaders and trade union representatives, has also been set up in a bid to drive forward improvements.

The report goes on to highlight work already carried out to improve equality across the city, as well as improvements which still need to be made.

It states: “There are currently several routes to obtaining support for children and young people from specialist services.

“Progress against the recommendations to build a strong universal offer are all in progress and the impact will be closely monitored as the improvements are fully implemented.”