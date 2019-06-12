Almost £9,000 raised to help north-east youngster Imogen’s cancer fight

Almost £9,000 has been raised to support a little north-east girl battling cancer.

Imogen Miller, from Fraserburgh, is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in February, after falling ill in December.

The five-year-old’s battle comes eight years after her older sister, Lacey, battled Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) aged only seven months.

To support Imogen’s parents, Claire Bruce and Michael Miller, friends set up a fundraiser to help make life a little bit easier while she is receiving treatment.

So far, £8,833 has been raised of a target of £10,000.

As Imogen is undergoing chemotherapy five days a week, the family are travelling around 80 miles to and from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on scheduled days, and often in emergency situations as well.

She is only at the start of her treatment, which will around take two-and-a-half years.

Mum Claire, 30, said the GoFundMe page was started as she was struggling to keep up with bills.

She added: “My partner is self-employed and while we have other children at home and emergency admissions etc, it’s a struggle for him to work full-time.

“Imogen has her test todayto see if her treatment is working. We failed last time and were moved to higher intensity regimen chemotherapy.

“Hopefully we can get good results from this test and move forward, so it is very nerve-wracking.

“Most of the donations, if not all, came from people in our town, which really means a lot. If someone in the community needs help, the town are the best and really help.”

The money will go towards fuel costs, supporting emergency admissions on non-scheduled hospital days, the cost of wasted food/meals as a result of going to hospital and money to spend at the cafe.

It will also go towards 4G on Imogen’s iPad for the long car journeys and to watch when she has been admitted as well as home bills when money is tighter.

Claire said: “The money has relieved financial pressures and has lifted a huge weight from our shoulders.

“We are still travelling most days for treatment. We’re just awaiting for the results of the test to be done, then we will know what’s next.”

Any extra funds raised will be put towards a family holiday when Imogen is feeling better.

The page will stay open until she is in remission or until they can go on holiday.

To donate to Imogen’s fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/2LpAYeN