Almost 700 patients fail to show for north-east hospital appointments in just one week

Almost 700 people failed to turn up for scheduled appointments at hospitals across the region last week.

New figures released by NHS Grampian covering the week from January 6 to January 12, shows 699 people did not attend appointments at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

At ARI, there were 555 no-shows, making up 6% of all appointments for the week, while this figure was 52, or 5%, at RACH.

The same statistic was 92, or 4%, at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

The statistics are released on a weekly basis by the health board to show some of the activity going on at the hospitals.

It reveals that 1,036 people attended the emergency department at ARI in Aberdeen, 263 attended the same department at the RACH in the city and 484 members of the public visited A&E at Dr Gray’s Hospital.