Almost 70 north-east workers let go as fish firm goes bust

Almost 70 people have been left without a job after a north-east fish processing firm has gone bust.

Prime Seafoods factories in Peterhead and Fraserburgh both shut with immediate effect yesterday.

Employees were told that the company was battling financial difficulties, and 68 workers were told at 1pm yesterday the factory was closing.

Chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association, Jimmy Buchan, said: “I’m absolutely flabbergasted this has happened. It’s very sad to see people lose their jobs and businesses coming to an end.”