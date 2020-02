Almost 600 homes in the north-east were without power this afternoon.

SSE repair teams are working to repair the fault in the AB53 area.

587 properties in the Turriff area were affected, with the fault reported at around 2.15pm.

A SSE spokeswoman said: “At 2.17pm today were were made aware of a power cut in the Turriff area.

“587 properties were initially affected. We expect the final customer to be restored by 5.30pm.”