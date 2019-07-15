Almost 60 north-east drivers told about passing cyclists too close

Nearly 60 north-east drivers have been urged to stay out of cyclists’ space during an undercover operation.

A plain-clothes police officer went cycling in six parts of the north-east wearing a helmet cam – and his colleagues pulled over vehicles which got too close to him.

Under the operation, named Close Pass, police stopped 58 drivers in the last month.

They were in Bridge of Don and at locations in Laurencekirk, Banchory, Elgin and Peterhead.

All those pulled over were shown footage recorded by the helmet cam on a laptop.

They were then given tips on how to safely overtake cyclists.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Motorists whose driving could have been better were pulled over and educated using an illustrative mat to demonstrate the desired positioning of their vehicle.

“On some occasions the footage captured by the cameras was played on a laptop computer so drivers could fully understand why they were stopped.

“A total of 58 motorists were stopped and educated regarding their driving.”

Sergeant Peter Henderson added: “Operation Close Pass is intended to promote the safe overtaking of pedal cyclists who are just one group of vulnerable road users.

“The same level of care and consideration should also be applied to situations were motor vehicles come into conflict with horse riders and pedestrians.

“What we want to achieve is a position where all road users show appropriate consideration for each other so everyone can complete their journeys safely.

“While not everyone overtook our cyclist in an ideal manner, it is encouraging that over the course of this campaign, none of the driving was of a level which required drivers to be charged with careless driving.

“We actually saw a lot of good examples in all the locations we visited where drivers sat well back from our cyclist and waited for a suitable gap in the oncoming traffic before moving over on to the other side of the road, leaving plenty clearance before completing the overtake.”