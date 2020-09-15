Almost £50,000 in cash seized, 10kg of cannabis and 223 people reported in north-east in just August

More than 220 people have been reported in connection with drug offences in just one month.

According to new figures from police, 10kg of cannabis was seized in the region alongside more than £48,000 in cash and 500g of Class A drugs.

Officers executed 21 drug warrants across the north-east, with the cash seized connected to the illegal supply of drugs in the region.

In Peterhead alone, £4,000 of cash and cannabis was seized. In Aberdeen, more than 100 ecstasy tablets were recovered.

And in Moray, more than 200g of cocaine was recovered.

As well as 223 people being reported in connection with drug offences, police added numerous people have been given support and referred to substance misuse services.