Almost 500 people register interest in new homes at Trump’s north-east golf course

Almost 500 people have registered interest in the new homes at Donald Trump’s north-east golf course.

Trump International was given the green light on Thursday to build 500 homes and 50 hotel cottages at the Menie Estate, near Balmedie.

Aberdeenshire councillors granted planning permission by 38 votes to 24.

Aberdein Considine, which has been appointed to market the first 82 homes to be built, said there has been a spike of interest from potential buyers from as far afield as the USA and Singapore.

To meet the demand, an open day has been organised for Thursday to allow members of the public to view details of the development.

Of the 550 houses agreed, 50 are designated holiday units and 500 a mixture of private residences, rental properties and holiday homes.

Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, said: “This is a unique development on an incredible stretch of land, spanning the spectacular north-east coastline.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support this project has received and greatly look forward to taking this important next phase of development forward.”

Alan Cumming, national estate agency director for Aberdein Considine, said that he is expecting a high demand for those reserving the first tranche of homes.

He added: “This is one of the largest developments of premium homes in the north-east since the oil and gas downturn and the investment is an enormous vote of confidence in the local economy.

“The Trump Estate development is unique in terms of both the breathtakingly beautiful location and style of properties being proposed – there is nothing like this anywhere in Scotland.”

A second golf course was also approved last week, which will be named after Donald Trump’s mother, Mary MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis.

The application was due to be considered earlier this year by the full Aberdeenshire Council but this was delayed after new information was submitted by Trump International Golf Links.

Those who are interested in attending the open day are invited to MacLeod House, which is part of the Aberdeenshire estate, between noon and 8pm on Thursday.