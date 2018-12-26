Almost 500 hoax calls made to Scottish Ambulance Service

Ambulance dispatchers have been called out to deal with almost 500 hoax calls across the north.

New figures show 497 malicious calls have been made to the Scottish Ambulance Service’s north control room from 2014 to date. However, the number of calls fell from 120 in 2017 to 65 in 2018.

The north area covers the Grampian region, along with the Highlands and northern and western isles.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 malicious calls were dealt with by the service’s east control room which takes in Angus and the Mearns to the north.

Angus MP Kirstene Hair, who represents Brechin and Montrose within her constituency, has called for tougher action to be taken on prank callers.

She said: “I can only imagine the frustration of call handlers and paramedics who just want to be where it counts the most.

“The individuals responsible for reducing the resource available to attend emergency responses must never forget that their prank call could lead to the difference between life or death on another call.”

A total of 7,411 were recorded across Scotland during the reporting period, including malicious calls about serious medical emergencies including pregnancies, stabbings and overdoses.