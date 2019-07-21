Almost 500 Aberdeen youngsters take part in free summer holiday events

Almost 500 youngsters have attended free activities in Aberdeen during the first week of the school holidays.

There are 14 sessions weekly organised by the Denis Law Legacy Trust, with activities such as skateboarding, street dancing and boxing.

A new workshop at Dyce offering a range of sports on a Tuesday night has also proved popular, with 55 youngsters taking part.

The drop-in lessons have been organised by a range of partners and aim to offer young people the chance to learn skills and meet new people with the target of providing an alternative to getting involved in antisocial or risk-taking behaviour.

The summer period is typically a time when the police can see a rise in calls relating to youth annoyance or antisocial behaviour.

Early intervention officer Amanda Richardson has praised the scheme.

She said: “It is extremely positive that the free sessions have proved so popular in the first week.

“We have so many different activities on offer as well as the new pilot in Dyce on a Tuesday at the astro pitch from 7.30 to 9.30pm for seven weeks,” the early intervention officer added.