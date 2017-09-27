Almost 50 vehicles seized and 33 charged in North-east police operation

Almost 50 vehicles have been seized and over 30 people charged in a police operation to tackle anti-social use of motorbikes in Aberdeen.

Since May, 47 vehicles, including 30 motorbikes, have been seized in Operation Trinity.

Out of the motorbikes seized, 15 of them were stolen.

The annual operation, which has also seen 33 people charged, aims to target individuals who cause a nuisance in their communities by riding motorcycles illegally or in a dangerous way.

Inspector Jon Millar of the Mastrick Community Policing Team said: “This is the ninth year that Operation Trinity has been run during the summer months to remove illegal bikes from circulation, target those engaged in offending behaviour and seek diversionary options to prevent re-offending.

“Over the last four months we’ve had a dedicated team of officers to the tackle the issue who have been based at Mastrick.

“Through information from the public and the officers investigative work the team has successfully seized almost 50 vehicles and we have also recorded a 66% decrease in calls to the police in relation to the antisocial use of motorbikes compared to last year.

“In tackling the offenders linked to these vehicles, 33 people have also been charged with offences, sending out a clear message to those involved in this type of crime that it will not be tolerated.”

The officers in the Operation Trinity team have also been supported by Aberdeen Community Safety Partnership, including Scottish Fire and Rescue, Aberdeen City Council, City Wardens, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, Forestry Commission Scotland and Aberdeen Motorcycle Project.

The team has also worked with Aberdeen Motorcycle Project for Educational Development (AMPED) with young riders referred to the project to learn responsible biking, the impact of antisocial behavious and be supported away from antisocial behaviour.

27 youths have been referred to the project since its inception in April.

Jackie Dunbar, Councillor for Northfield/Mastrick North ward said: “I’m very pleased to see the continued success of Operation Trinity.

“It has made a huge difference in the communities and continues to build year on year.

“I am also pleased to note, not only the confiscation of problem motorcycles and people being charged, but also the proactive enagement of youths being referred to AMPED.

“Operation Trinity is truly a joint working partnership with Police Scotland and the communities and I look forward to working with them again in the future.”