Almost 4,500 Aberdeen pupils off school as coronavirus pandemic continues

by Callum Main
18/03/2020, 12:19 pm
Around one in five Aberdeen school children were off school yesterday, according to the city council.

It comes as a number of schools across Aberdeenshire confirmed they would be shut today due to staff shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest school attendance figures, released by Aberdeen City Council, revealed 18.98% – equal to 4,437 students, were off school yesterday.

The total number of pupils, between P1 and S6, is 23,380

On Monday two schools in the city were closed for deep cleaning after confirmed cases.

Both Glashieburn School and Hazlehead Academy have since reopened.

Pupils across the city are being instructed to wash their hands frequently with hand sanitiser with youngsters also being given talks on the importance of regularly washing your hands.

