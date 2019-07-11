Almost 450 attacks on north-east police reported in last six years

Almost 450 assaults have been made against police officers and staff in the north-east since 2013, new figures have revealed.

The statistics, which were released under Freedom of Information, reveal there were 349 assaults in Aberdeen division and 99 across Aberdeenshire and Moray, between June 2013 and 2018-19.

In 2017-18, there was a high of 86 assaults against police officers and staff in Aberdeen, which later reduced to 69 in 2018-19.

MSP and shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr branded the figures “an absolute disgrace”.

He added: “No one should go to work and fear being assaulted and especially people who put themselves in dangerous situations daily to protect us. They deserve society’s absolute backing.

“Some of these attacks against hardworking police officers and staff will have ended up in court. If they had happened now, sheriffs would be forced to give out a slap on the wrist.

“That’s because the SNP want to end short-term jail sentences.

“Most of these kinds of assaults will go absolutely unpunished.

“That fails our emergency services who put themselves on the line for public safety.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Speaking on behalf of Police Scotland, Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: “Any assault on a police officer is a serious matter and the safety of our officers is a priority.

“Our officers find themselves dealing with dangerous situations on a daily basis to protect the people and communities we serve.

“They are trained to a high level in officer safety techniques and this helps them deal with the many situations they can become involved in which can be violent and confrontational.

“Regular liaison takes place with the Scottish Police Federation around the issue of assaults on police officers.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Attacks against our emergency services are despicable and the perpetrators must be dealt with in the strongest possible terms.

“No one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work.

“The Emergency Workers Act enables penalties of up to 12 months imprisonment, a £10,000 fine, or both, to be imposed following conviction for offences against emergency services staff, including hindering or obstructing them.

“The extension of the presumption against short sentences backed by Parliament is crucial to ongoing work to support reintegration and rehabilitation, helping keep crime down and communities safe, and last month the UK Justice Secretary announced plans to bring forward his own proposals to abolish sentences of six months and under.”