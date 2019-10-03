Almost 300 patients treated at Aberdeen’s trauma centre

A total of 275 patients have been treated by Aberdeen’s major trauma centre – one year on from opening.

The multi-million-pound facility at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary was the first of four major trauma centres to open as part of Scotland’s trauma network in October last year.

New figures have revealed the centre, which provides specialist emergency care to the most seriously injured patients in the north of Scotland, has treated 275 patients in its first year of operation.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman attended a conference at Pittodrie yesterday, where delegates heard of the progress made since the launch.

Dr Iain MacLeod, consultant in intensive care medicine and unit clinical director of the major trauma centre, said: “During the first year we have seen many success stories and benefited from the changes that the major trauma centre has brought.

“It has been a really interesting 12 months with a lot of learning, with new roles and new people.”

Of the 275 patients treated by the network, 101 major trauma patients have come through the doors of the Aberdeen-based centre.

Of those, 79 first arrived at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with the other 22 being transferred from Dr Gray’s in Elgin, NHS Highland, NHS Orkney and NHS Shetland to the Granite City hospital.

Ms Freeman said the centre has given “life back” to the most severely injured patients across the north of Scotland.