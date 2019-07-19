Step forward for plans to build 300 new council houses in Aberdeen

Work on a council housing development involving the construction of almost 300 new homes in Dyce will begin in the autumn.

First Endeavour LLP is to build 283 properties at Wellheads Road after reaching a deal with the local authority.

The site was marketed at an event last year as part of a bid to encourage private sector developers to build new homes.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Council co-leader councillor Jenny Laing said: “We are delighted to announce that we are partnering with First Endeavour LLP to provide nearly 300 council homes. As a council we are committed to finding innovative ways to deliver both services and new infrastructure.

“That includes working with landowners and developers to provide much-needed local authority housing.”