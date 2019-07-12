Almost 30-week wait for employment tribunals in Aberdeen

New figures have shown it takes 29 weeks on average for a tribunal claim to be processed in Aberdeen.

The numbers were revealed in a written question lodged by Richard Burgon MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, asking for the average times it takes for a single employment tribunal claim to be processed across the UK.

In Aberdeen, the average time was 29 weeks in 2018-19, down from 2014-15 when it took the employment tribunal office 39 weeks to process a single claim.

Figures also show there was an average of 2,524 outstanding tribunal cases in the city as of March this year.

Responding, Paul Maynard, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice, said: “HM Courts and Tribunals Service has been working with the tribunal’s judiciary to appoint additional judges to increase the capacity and performance of the tribunal.

“A total of 58 (or 51.5 full time equivalent) salaried employment judges took up positions from April 2019.”