Almost 2,000 people attended north-east A&Es in a week, new figures show

Almost 2,000 people attended emergency departments in north-east hospitals across the north-east last week.

Statistics from NHS Grampian show 1,941 people attended casualty departments from January 20 to January 26 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

During the week, 1,109 were seen at A&E in ARI, with 83% of those assessed and admitted, or discharged, within four hours.

At RACH, this number was 316 attendees, a total of 99.1% seen or discharged in four hours.

At Dr Gray’s, 516 people attended on an emergency basis, with 95% of those admitted or discharged within four hours.

The statistics were released as part of NHS Grampian’s “What we did last week” initiative.