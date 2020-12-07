Almost 2,000 Aberdeen properties hit by power cut this morning

Almost 2,000 properties in 111 postcodes in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in the Kincorth and Holburn Street area at 7.42am today and that it was aiming to restore power by 10am.

1,944 customers have been affected by this, with engineers currently on-scene trying to fix the issue.

An SSEN spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘GC7925′”

The postcodes are: