Almost 1,000 properties in north-east town hit by power cut

Almost 1,000 homes in a north-east town were left without power today.

SSE engineers were called out to respond to the outage which affected properties in and around the Market Street and Park Terrace areas of Ellon.

Power went off at just after 9am and was restored about 40 minutes later.

Engineers rerouted the affected customers’ supplies to different parts of the network.

A fault-finding investigation is under way to establish the cause of the power cut.

We’re sorry for the #POWERCUT affecting #NorthfieldPlace the surrounding areas of #Ellon. We are en-route and expect to have the power back on by 12:00 but in most cases, we can restore the power sooner.

Keep track on our app here: https://t.co/Ka3W3ZoLd6 (GP4281) — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) September 18, 2020

A spokesman from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), said: “We would like to apologise to our customers in Ellon who were affected by this power cut, and assure them that our engineers did all they could to restore their supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.”