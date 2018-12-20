Almost 1,000 north-east properties left without power

Power cuts left almost 1,000 properties in the north-east without power today.

Just over 900 customers were left in the dark in the Aboyne area.

The power went out at around 9.30am this morning, and energy giant SSE managed to restore the power at 12.30pm.

The firm said that the outage was caused by faulty equipment, which caused the power to be isolated.

A further 65 properties are also disconnected from the grid due to a low hanging wire.

The properties, in the Meikle Wartle area of Aberdeenshire, just outside Insch lost power just after noon today, and SSE hopes the supply can be restored by 3pm.

A spokeswoman for SSE said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by today’s faults and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to safely carry out repairs as quickly as possible.”