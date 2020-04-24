Almost 100 fines handed out in the north-east to people flouting coronavirus rules

Almost 100 fines were handed out in the north-east to people flouting coronavirus regulations since they came into force.

Figures released today by Police Scotland show that officers handed out 95 fixed penalty notices between March 27 and April 23 in the region.

Police also arrested one person and returned 17 people home using reasonable force.

In addition, officers dispersed 284 individuals caught out in gatherings or with others who they did not live with.

Across Scotland, 78 people were arrested, 111 were taken home using reasonable force and issued 1,637 fines.

Officers also dispersed 5,988 individuals.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham, strategic lead for Police Scotland’s coronavirus response, asked people to stick with physical distancing to protect the NHS and save lives.

He said: “The people of Scotland have stepped forward during this public health emergency to do their part to protect the NHS and save lives.

“Community policing has a vital role to play in supporting the physical distancing legal requirement to stay at home, which remains the key intervention that can be made during this period.

“In Scotland, we have been able to maintain a highly visible presence in our communities as our officers and staff work round the clock to engage with our fellow citizens, explain these requirements and encourage people to co-operate with them.

“The message is clear – you should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for daily exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home.

“Avoid driving as much as possible. Use spaces close to home for exercise and do not drive for leisure.

“Do not hold house parties with people from outwith your household.

“As these restrictions persist and the warm weather sustains, people must not be tempted to ignore that message.”