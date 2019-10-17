Almost 100 Aberdeen jobs could be at risk at Aker Solutions

Nearly 100 jobs could be axed at an Aberdeen offshore engineering firm, it was announced today.

Aker Solutions said they are consulting staff at their two city bases although no decisions on the scale of the cuts have been taken.

However it is understood approximately 95 product and manufacturing posts could be axed.

John Boland, Unite regional industrial officer, said the proposals were a “massive blow” and are “completely out the blue” with the union given no advanced warning about the move.

Sian Lloyd Rees, UK country manager at Aker Solutions, said: “In line with our global strategy and continued focus on delivering greater efficiencies, our UK business has evolved to deliver digitally enabled services and enhanced solutions which best meet customer and local market requirements.”