Council bosses propose new rules for Aberdeen allotments

Aberdeen council bosses have launched a consultation on potential new rules for allotments.

The new management rules are being drawn up as part of the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act 2015 and covers different topics.

It takes things like allocation of allotments, rent, cultivation, maintenance of allotments by tenants and maintenance of allotment sites by the local authority into account.

Aberdeen city has 516 council-owned allotment plots.

The council’s operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “The proposed new regulations should help ensure everyone knows how the allotments operation works and what’s expected.

“I’d encourage our allotment renters to read the proposed new regulations and take part in the consultation.”

For more information visit bit.ly/2uKs97z